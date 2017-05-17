After girl injured at Wichita carnival, same show opening in Topeka

Less than a week after a 15-month-old was critically injured when she suffered what Wichita police said was a possible electrical shock at a carnival, the same traveling show is opening in Topeka. It's still not clear how the injury occurred, but managers of the Kansas Expocentre in Topeka will conduct a basic "walk-through," including a check for electrical hazards, said H.R. Cook, regional general manager for SMG.

