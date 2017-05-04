a Voice,a Broadway singer will return home to Wichita for Christmas show

Wichita native Chris Mann will return to Wichita to star in a Christmas gala concert on Dec. 9 with the Wichita Grand Opera. The show, tentatively titled "Chris Mann: Home for Christmas, A Night with the Phantom," will be Mann's first professional appearance in his hometown since he started working on Broadway, according to a release from Wichita Grand Opera.

