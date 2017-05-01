a Life-changing chickena arrives in Wichita today

Today is opening day for Slim Chickens , the new fast-casual chicken restaurant at 2313 N. Greenwich, near 21st and Greenwich. The restaurant chain, based in Fayetteville, Ark., serves fried chicken tenders, wings and breasts and features dipping sauces in flavors like cayenne Ranch, garlic Parmesan, mango habanero, Buffalo and more.

