a Fighting words,a charges of racism create WSU social media storm

Wichita State University police said they are investigating an incident on campus that allegedly involved the outgoing student body president and the parents of the new president. WSU Police Department Captain Corey Herl said the department got a call about "an act of disturbance at the Rhatigan Student Center" at around 9:15 p.m. Thursday, after an end-of-the-year student government banquet.

