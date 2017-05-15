A cappella group Straight No Chaser coming to Wichita
Straight No Chaser, known for its humorous "12 Days of Christmas" rendition, will be touring off its yet-to-be-released "Six Pack: Volume 3" EP. The EP, scheduled for release on July 21, will include renditions of songs by Fitz and the Tantrums, Bruno Mars, Eurythmics and more.
