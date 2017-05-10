A 30-year-old Wichita restaurant is closing for upgrades
Don't panic when it turns June and you find that the Jimmie's Diner on North Rock Road is closed up tight. Owners of the diner at 3111 N. Rock Road have decided to close it for 12 to 14 days starting on May 30. They have some plumbing issues to take care of inside the building that will require them to tear up the floors, and closing is the only option, said Linda Davidson, who owns Wichita's three Jimmie's Diners with her husband, Jack, and her son, Joe.
