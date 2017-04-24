Your questions, comments on west Wich...

Your questions, comments on west Wichita roadwork

8 hrs ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

A recent post on the Wichita Eagle/Kansas.com's Facebook page asked commuters for their thoughts on the construction-induced traffic delays being seen near the Kellogg and I-235 interchange on Wichita's west side. As part of a massive Kansas Department of Transportation improvement project, two bridges are being built over the Big Ditch - one for the southbound I-235 ramp to westbound U.S. 54 and one for the flyover ramp from northbound I-235 to westbound U.S. 54. Adding perceived credence to the ongoing joke among Wichitans that Kellogg has been under construction for decades, the full project, which began in late 2015, isn't scheduled to be completed until the summer of 2019.

Wichita, KS

