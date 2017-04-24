Your questions, comments on west Wichita roadwork
A recent post on the Wichita Eagle/Kansas.com's Facebook page asked commuters for their thoughts on the construction-induced traffic delays being seen near the Kellogg and I-235 interchange on Wichita's west side. As part of a massive Kansas Department of Transportation improvement project, two bridges are being built over the Big Ditch - one for the southbound I-235 ramp to westbound U.S. 54 and one for the flyover ramp from northbound I-235 to westbound U.S. 54. Adding perceived credence to the ongoing joke among Wichitans that Kellogg has been under construction for decades, the full project, which began in late 2015, isn't scheduled to be completed until the summer of 2019.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drugs in central ks
|Tue
|opiophile
|2
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr 22
|Scott
|4
|brothel behind texas roadhouse (Aug '08)
|Apr 21
|moe
|49
|Judge Seth Rundle
|Apr 21
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Bryan Wooten
|Apr 19
|mean
|9
|Clint Rada
|Apr 14
|Amanda
|1
|Cruz supports Estes in competitive congressiona...
|Apr 14
|Hillary got thumped
|28
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC