You can now take your dog out to dinner in Wichita
Wichita's first dog-friendly restaurant, Fetch Bistro at 7718 E. 37th St. N., is adding dinner hours starting on Friday. The restaurant, which opened last fall, has until now kept only breakfast and lunch hours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Sat
|Scott
|4
|brothel behind texas roadhouse (Aug '08)
|Apr 21
|moe
|49
|Judge Seth Rundle
|Apr 21
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Bryan Wooten
|Apr 19
|mean
|9
|Clint Rada
|Apr 14
|Amanda
|1
|Cruz supports Estes in competitive congressiona...
|Apr 14
|Hillary got thumped
|28
|coparts buyers beware! they scam you (Oct '08)
|Apr 14
|Crashdummy
|180
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC