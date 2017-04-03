Work of student journalists leads to principal's resignation
Days after student reporters at Pittsburg, Kan., High School in Kansas dug into the background of their newly hired principal and found questionable credentials, she resigned from the $93,000-a-year job. The theater program at Wichita State started making films and TV episodes two years ago to better train its students to be professional actors.
