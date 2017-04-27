Wichita's Bill Faflick named next executive director of KSHSAA
Wichitan Bill Faflick was named Kansas State High School Activities Association executive director-elect on Thursday in Topeka, becoming the seventh executive director in association history when Gary Musselman retires in July 2018 . Faflick, 55, has been the Wichita school district's assistant superintendent of secondary schools since 2011.
