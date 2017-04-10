Wichitaa s newest craft brewery focuses on German, Belgian beers
Limestone Beer Co., Wichita's newest brewery, is now open in a space next to Sweet Allie B's at 707 N. Waco. Alex Lent's new Limestone Beer Co.
