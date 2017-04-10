Wichita YMCA wants to a charge into summera with Healthy Kids Day

The Greater Wichita YMCA is holding a free event on April 29 to inspire more kids to keep their minds and YMCA's Healthy Kids Day, celebrated at more than 1,600 YMCAs across the country by more than1.2 million participants, works to get more kids moving and learning, creating habits they continue all summer. Research shows that without access to out-of-school learning activities, kids fall behind academically, according to a news release from the YMCA.

