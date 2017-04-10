Wichita YMCA wants to a charge into s...

Wichita YMCA wants to a charge into summera with Healthy Kids Day

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

The Greater Wichita YMCA is holding a free event on April 29 to inspire more kids to keep their minds and YMCA's Healthy Kids Day, celebrated at more than 1,600 YMCAs across the country by more than1.2 million participants, works to get more kids moving and learning, creating habits they continue all summer. Research shows that without access to out-of-school learning activities, kids fall behind academically, according to a news release from the YMCA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bryan Wooten 20 hr clb 8
Clint Rada Fri Amanda 1
News Cruz supports Estes in competitive congressiona... Fri Hillary got thumped 28
coparts buyers beware! they scam you (Oct '08) Fri Crashdummy 180
News Republicans survive election scare, narrowly wi... Apr 12 SirPrize 5
News The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f... Apr 12 Denny CranesPlace 3
News The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f... Apr 12 BuildTheWall 1
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,923 • Total comments across all topics: 280,338,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC