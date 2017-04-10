Wichita weather: Strong thunderstorms possible later Saturday
Showers and thunderstorms are possible in the Wichita area on Saturday afternoon and evening - and some of them could be strong, forecasters say. Highs should reach the mid-70s, with south winds in the teens and gusts nearing 30 miles an hour.
