Wichita under air quality advisory because of Flint Hills burning
Baylee Cunningham, an air quality specialist for the city of Wichita, said smoke from range burning in the Flint Hills could drift into the area late Thursday or early Friday - potentially causing distress for people with respiratory difficulties. The city is under an air quality advisory through Friday and it could extend into the weekend, depending on the weather conditions.
