Wichita teachers could get another ch...

Wichita teachers could get another chance at lump-sum paycheck

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Wichita teachers may get another chance to request a lump-sum paycheck this summer, amid fears of a statewide school shutdown. According to district officials, about two-thirds of the district's teachers requested by a March 31 deadline that the balance of their annual salaries be paid in June this year rather than spread over June, July and August.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cruz supports Estes in competitive congressiona... 1 hr Hillary got thumped 27
News Republicans survive election scare, narrowly wi... Wed SirPrize 5
News The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f... Wed Denny CranesPlace 3
News The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f... Wed BuildTheWall 1
News 4 cases of measles confirmed in Toronto and Mis... Apr 1 Pandemic 2
Travel trailer parking ordinances Mar 31 Merlin 1
Do you have a drug problem? Do you have childre... Mar 30 Topo Geego 2
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,456 • Total comments across all topics: 280,291,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC