Wichita teachers could get another chance at lump-sum paycheck
Wichita teachers may get another chance to request a lump-sum paycheck this summer, amid fears of a statewide school shutdown. According to district officials, about two-thirds of the district's teachers requested by a March 31 deadline that the balance of their annual salaries be paid in June this year rather than spread over June, July and August.
