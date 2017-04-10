Wichita State leaving MVC for AAC on ...

Wichita State leaving MVC for AAC on July 1

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: WNEM-TV Saginaw

The American Athletic Conference has voted to... . FILE - In this March 5, 2017, file photo, Wichita State's Shaquille Morris kisses the trophy after defeating Illinois State 71-51 in an NCAA basketball game to win the championship of the Missouri Valley Conference men's tourn... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEM-TV Saginaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 4 cases of measles confirmed in Toronto and Mis... Apr 1 Pandemic 2
Travel trailer parking ordinances Mar 31 Merlin 1
Do you have a drug problem? Do you have childre... Mar 30 Topo Geego 2
Domestic abuse (Aug '16) Mar 22 fearful 23
Wichita State sucks Mar 20 Cats Fan 1
News Illegal immigrants from Mexico, Guatemala charg... Mar 20 spud 9
Bryan Wooten Mar 14 Bryan Wooten is a... 7
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,834 • Total comments across all topics: 280,122,115

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC