Wichita restaurants team up for April Foola s Day, gross customers out

I saw several restaurants attempt April Fool's Day jokes on Saturday. But no restaurant went to the extensive, hilarious effort of Andrew Gough and his team at Reverie Coffee Roasters , 2611 E. Douglas, who produced an April Fool's Day online commercial for what they said was their new drink: A daring, disconcerting and frankly disgusting kimchi latte.

