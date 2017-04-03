Wichita restaurant will reopen this week after two-month closure
That's the day that the owners of the 54-year-old Mexican restaurant at 2227 N. Broadway plan to reopen their restaurant which has been closed since the end of January. "Thank you all for your patience," owners wrote on the restaurant's Facebook page today.
