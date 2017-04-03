Wichita restaurant shuttered by fire about to re-open with fresh look
Byblos , the longtime Mediterranean restaurant at 3088 W. 13th Street, has been closed since March 14, when an overnight kitchen fire destroyed the stove, damaged the kitchen and sent smoke throughout the dining room. The fire started in the kitchen happened when no one was at the restaurant.
