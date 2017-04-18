Wichita residents, businesses to pay more for sewer service
Homeowners will see rates rise anywhere from 50 cents to $5.50 a month, based on the amount of impervious space - the footprint of buildings and pavement that don't absorb rainwater - on their property. The rate change approved by the Wichita City Council on Tuesday is projected to generate an extra $950,000 a year.
