Wichita police unveil new uniforms

Wichita police unveil new uniforms

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Law enforcement officials on Thursday identified Charles S. Johnston, 25, who was killed in an officer-involved shooting overnight south of Wichita that spanned several Kansas counties. Police have released video of a man suspected of robbing a Pennsylvania credit union that shows him dropping cash on the sidewalk while bicycling away from the crime scene.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bryan Wooten Wed mean 9
Clint Rada Apr 14 Amanda 1
News Cruz supports Estes in competitive congressiona... Apr 14 Hillary got thumped 28
coparts buyers beware! they scam you (Oct '08) Apr 14 Crashdummy 180
News Republicans survive election scare, narrowly wi... Apr 12 SirPrize 5
News The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f... Apr 12 Denny CranesPlace 3
News The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f... Apr 12 BuildTheWall 1
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Sedgwick County was issued at April 20 at 3:00PM CDT

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,640 • Total comments across all topics: 280,443,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC