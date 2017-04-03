Wichita police seek help in armed robbery case
Shortly after 11 p.m. on Monday, March 13, two men leaving the Driftwood Lounge in the 1200 block of East MacArthur were approached by two armed strangers who demanded money. The first victim was shot in the left elbow and, after a brief scuffle with one of the suspects, was shot a second time on his right side.
