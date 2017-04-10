Wichita man pleads guilty to voter fraud
Victor David Garcia Bebek of Wichita pleaded guilty last week in Sedgwick County District Court to three counts of voting without being qualified, which is a misdemeanor. Bebek voted in a 2012 special election, the 2012 general election and the 2014 general election, Kobach said in a statement.
