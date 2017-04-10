Wichita man gets 45 months in prison ...

Wichita man gets 45 months in prison for role in $3.5 million fraud

A federal judge on Monday ordered a Wichita man to serve 45 months in prison for taking about a $43,000 car loan using a stolen identity. Prosecutors say Jacob Michael Martin, 32, applied for the loan at CarMax to buy a 2012 Jaguar and was issued a $43,599.47 note by Wells Fargo Bank in the name of his victim.

