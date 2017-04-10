Wichita food truck season underway
How do we know? Because Wichita's original and largest food truck rally, Food Trucks at the Fountain, will resume its final-Sunday-of-the-month meetups at the WaterWalk on April 30. West Wichita Food Truck Rally , Friday: This event, which last year happened at 21st and Ridge, this year will happen at GracePoint Church, 9035 W. Central, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday. Visitors will be able to eat inside the lobby of the church, where food will be provided.
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cruz supports Estes in competitive congressiona...
|14 hr
|Ur a psycho
|26
|Republicans survive election scare, narrowly wi...
|Wed
|SirPrize
|5
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Wed
|Denny CranesPlace
|3
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Wed
|BuildTheWall
|1
|4 cases of measles confirmed in Toronto and Mis...
|Apr 1
|Pandemic
|2
|Travel trailer parking ordinances
|Mar 31
|Merlin
|1
|Do you have a drug problem? Do you have childre...
|Mar 30
|Topo Geego
|2
