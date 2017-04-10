Wichita food truck season underway

How do we know? Because Wichita's original and largest food truck rally, Food Trucks at the Fountain, will resume its final-Sunday-of-the-month meetups at the WaterWalk on April 30. West Wichita Food Truck Rally , Friday: This event, which last year happened at 21st and Ridge, this year will happen at GracePoint Church, 9035 W. Central, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday. Visitors will be able to eat inside the lobby of the church, where food will be provided.

