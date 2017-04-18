Wichita father who fatally shot teenage son last month pleads guilty

A Wichita man accused of killing his 17-year-old son last month pleaded guilty Thursday to an amended charged of voluntary manslaughter. Glen A. Farrow, 41, is scheduled for sentencing June 5 before Sedgwick County District Court Judge Kevin O'Connor, according to Dan Dillon, spokesman for the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office.

