Wichita district plans to sell surplus school buildings

The Wichita school district wants to sell five vacant school buildings and about 17 acres of land near Jackson Elementary at 29th North and Woodlawn, according to district documents. School board members on Monday will consider a plan to "sell surplus property and eliminate the costs of ongoing maintenance," according to an item on Monday's agenda.

