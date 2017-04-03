Wichita district announces leadership changes
The Wichita school district has announced more district-level leadership changes for the 2017-18 school year, when Alicia Thompson will take over as superintendent: Lisa Lutz will continue to lead the district's assessments and research department as it merges with the Information Services and Technology department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 cases of measles confirmed in Toronto and Mis...
|Apr 1
|Pandemic
|2
|Travel trailer parking ordinances
|Mar 31
|Merlin
|1
|Do you have a drug problem? Do you have childre...
|Mar 30
|Topo Geego
|2
|Domestic abuse (Aug '16)
|Mar 22
|fearful
|23
|Wichita State sucks
|Mar 20
|Cats Fan
|1
|Illegal immigrants from Mexico, Guatemala charg...
|Mar 20
|spud
|9
|Bryan Wooten
|Mar 14
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC