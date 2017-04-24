Wichita claims Phil Ruffin Sr., but Texas gets the credit
In a weekend New York Times story headlined "Trump Reaches Beyond West Wing for Counsel," Phil Ruffin Sr. gets credit as a presidential adviser, but Wichita is left out. He says the publication asked where he was born but should have asked where he spent most of his life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Sat
|Scott
|4
|brothel behind texas roadhouse (Aug '08)
|Apr 21
|moe
|49
|Judge Seth Rundle
|Apr 21
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Bryan Wooten
|Apr 19
|mean
|9
|Clint Rada
|Apr 14
|Amanda
|1
|Cruz supports Estes in competitive congressiona...
|Apr 14
|Hillary got thumped
|28
|coparts buyers beware! they scam you (Oct '08)
|Apr 14
|Crashdummy
|180
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC