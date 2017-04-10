Wichita bank robber gets seven years

A Wichita man was sentenced Monday to seven years in federal prison for his part in robbing a local bank last year, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said in a news release. Andre "Amnesia" Bryant, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting or brandishing a firearm in a crime of violence, according to the release.

