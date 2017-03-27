Wetland park could be great asset, attraction
Plans for a wetland nature park in northwest Wichita sound exciting. The $7.2 million project would be built at Cadillac Lake near Maize Road and 29th Street North and would feature boardwalks and stations to observe the wide range of wildlife that live or pass through the wetlands, including thousands of birds.
