West Wichita getting another breakfast restaurant
Paul Cohlmia, who owns Wichita's three existing Riverside Cafes , will open his fourth on Monday in half of the former Auntie Mae's Cafe space at 9129 W Central, near Central and Tyler. The new Riverside Cafe will have the same menu and hours as Cohlmia's others, though at 140 seats, this will be his biggest restaurant, he said.
