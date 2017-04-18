Unique voices, shared journeys to mark Take Back the Night
Others will use poetry to describe what it's like to be the survivor of sexual assault. And still more will simply share their journeys of healing at Take Back the Night, an annual event meant to raise awareness and educate the public on the cost and prevalence of sexual violence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
