Two suspects arrested in double shooting near Valley Center
Two suspects have been arrested in a case regarding a home invasion, robbery and double shooting last weekend near Valley Center, the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office said. Vincent L. Ransom, 35, of Wichita, was arrested Friday in Wichita by sheriff's detectives, the office said Friday night in a news release.
