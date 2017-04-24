Two reported injured in shooting at QuikTrip
Wichita police are investigating a shooting at a QuikTrip near Kellogg and Hillside that happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Two people are reported to be injured, with one man hospitalized in serious condition.
Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
