Two men were in vehicle before both were shot, police say

A 22-year-old man was arrested following a shooting at a convenience store in southeast Wichita on Saturday, according to police. Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said in a news release that the man was located shortly after a report of a shooting at the QuikTrip at 625 S. Hillside at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.