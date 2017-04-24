Two men were in vehicle before both were shot, police say
A 22-year-old man was arrested following a shooting at a convenience store in southeast Wichita on Saturday, according to police. Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said in a news release that the man was located shortly after a report of a shooting at the QuikTrip at 625 S. Hillside at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Automobile Pros and Cons (Sep '10)
|7 hr
|URMOMISASAVAGE
|24
|Was Dr. Whiteside accused of something years ago (Apr '12)
|19 hr
|cynthia mayo
|12
|Drugs in central ks
|Apr 25
|opiophile
|2
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr 22
|Scott
|4
|brothel behind texas roadhouse (Aug '08)
|Apr 21
|moe
|49
|Judge Seth Rundle
|Apr 21
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Bryan Wooten
|Apr 19
|mean
|9
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC