Two arrested after fatal south Wichita shooting

Wichita police have arrested two men in connection with a Thursday shooting that left a man dead, according to online records. Dawson Slater, 21, and Zachary Scogin, 22, both of Wichita, were arrested on Friday and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail.

