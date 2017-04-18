Tuff Shed to open Wichita sales center
The company builds sheds and garages along with buildings such as cabin shells, tiny homes, art studios and man caves. The Wichita sales center will be in 8,000 square feet at 1665 S. West St., which is about half a block south of Harry.
