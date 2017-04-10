Trump records call for GOP hopeful in...

Trump records call for GOP hopeful in House race in Kansas

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

Kansas 4th District congressional candidate Ron Estes, front left, thanks Sen. Ted Cruz who came to Wichita to campaign for Estes the day before a special election at Yingling Aviation, Monday, April 10, 2017, in Wichita, Kan. less Kansas 4th District congressional candidate Ron Estes, front left, thanks Sen. Ted Cruz who came to Wichita to campaign for Estes the day before a special election at Yingling Aviation, Monday, April 10, 2017, ... more Kansas 4th District congressional Democratic candidate James Thompson, left, does some last-minute campaigning at The Anchor, a popular downtown restaurant, in downtown Wichita, Kan., over lunchtime Monday, April 10, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cruz supports Estes in competitive congressiona... 31 min CodeTalker 6
News 4 cases of measles confirmed in Toronto and Mis... Apr 1 Pandemic 2
Travel trailer parking ordinances Mar 31 Merlin 1
Do you have a drug problem? Do you have childre... Mar 30 Topo Geego 2
Domestic abuse (Aug '16) Mar 22 fearful 23
Wichita State sucks Mar 20 Cats Fan 1
News Illegal immigrants from Mexico, Guatemala charg... Mar 20 spud 9
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Tornado
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,321 • Total comments across all topics: 280,210,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC