Time-worn wartime gift becomes quest for Wichita police
According to a post on Facebook, Wichita police were contacted by a man in Canada who found a worn version of the New Testament and Psalms that had been given to a Marguerite Kirkpatrick by a Pvt. Bill Gibson during World War II.
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drugs in central ks
|18 hr
|opiophile
|2
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Apr 22
|Scott
|4
|brothel behind texas roadhouse (Aug '08)
|Apr 21
|moe
|49
|Judge Seth Rundle
|Apr 21
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Bryan Wooten
|Apr 19
|mean
|9
|Clint Rada
|Apr 14
|Amanda
|1
|Cruz supports Estes in competitive congressiona...
|Apr 14
|Hillary got thumped
|28
