Thompson asks KWCH to pull attack ad paid for by GOP group
Democratic congressional candidate James Thompson has asked a Wichita television station to pull an ad that attacks his stance on abortion. The National Republican Congressional Committee is paying for an ad that says Thompson supports using tax dollars to pay for late-term abortions and supports sex-selective abortions.
