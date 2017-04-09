This 15-story underground doomsday shelter for the 1% has luxury homes, guns, and armored trucks
In 2008, Larry Hall purchased a retired missile silo for $300,000 and converted it into luxury apartments for people who worry about the end of the world and have cash to burn. Fortified shelters, built to withstand catastrophic events from viral epidemic to nuclear war, seem to be experiencing a wave of interest in general.
