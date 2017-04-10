The cutest, cuddliest thing you can eat this Easter in Wichita
Great Harvest Bread in Wichita is selling the most adorable Easter loaves you've ever seen. They're called Honey Bunnies, and bakers hand craft them using the shop's honey whole wheat dough.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cruz supports Estes in competitive congressiona...
|19 hr
|Ur a psycho
|26
|Republicans survive election scare, narrowly wi...
|Wed
|SirPrize
|5
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Wed
|Denny CranesPlace
|3
|The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f...
|Wed
|BuildTheWall
|1
|4 cases of measles confirmed in Toronto and Mis...
|Apr 1
|Pandemic
|2
|Travel trailer parking ordinances
|Mar 31
|Merlin
|1
|Do you have a drug problem? Do you have childre...
|Mar 30
|Topo Geego
|2
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC