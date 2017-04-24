Teen joyride ends after police spot stolen car
Two juveniles were booked early Sunday after the vehicle they were in crashed into a building in southeast Wichita, according to police. Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said Monday that a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, both males, were spotted by police just after 3 a.m. on Sunday in a Ford Taurus that had been reported stolen out of Haysville.
