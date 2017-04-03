StoryCorps: Remembering Shocker Legend Linwood Sexton

A celebration of life event will be held Saturday to honor Shocker football legend Linwood Sexton, who died last week at the age of 90. In this StoryCorps segment, recorded in Wichita in 2010, Sexton's son, former Wichita State University athletic director Eric Sexton , asks his dad about his experiences, on and off the field. The celebration of life event will be held on April 8 Wichita State University's Koch Arena.

