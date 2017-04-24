Sterling Academy for Household Assistance courts Wichita apprentices

Wamego native JaNiece Rush has lived in New York for the past 27 years, 20 of which she's operated Lifestyle Resources , a company that supplies personal assistants and estate managers to an ultra-rich clientele, including a lot of celebrities. For a couple of reasons, Rush has returned home to Kansas to start an offshoot of the company, Sterling Academy for Household Assistance .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.