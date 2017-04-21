State representative to speak at Tope...

State representative to speak at Topeka church's men's program

15 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Rep. K.C. Ohaebosim will be the featured speaker at the Men's Day program at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at St. Mark's African Methodist Episcopal Church, 801 N.W. Harrison. Ohaebosim, who received his early education in his parents' native Nigeria, was graduated from Wichita Heights High School and later from Wichita State University.

