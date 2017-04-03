South Wichita alterations shop robbed Tuesday night

Wichita police want anyone who knows the identity of the person who robbed a south Wichita sewing and alterations shop to leave a tip with Crime Stoppers or detectives. Officer Charley Davidson said the culprit walked into Hollywood Alterations, 2610 S. Seneca, with a black handgun at about 6 p.m. Tuesday and demanded money from those inside.

