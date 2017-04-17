Saturday open house in Wichita for B-...

Saturday open house in Wichita for B-29 a Doca postponed

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: The Wichita Eagle

Doc's Friends, the Wichita nonprofit that owns the World War II-era bomber, said Monday that an open house scheduled for Saturday at Yingling Aviation has been postponed. Josh Wells, spokesman for Doc's Friends, said the group has been unable to fly a maintenance flight on the airplane because of "weather, flight and crew schedules."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Wichita Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bryan Wooten Sat clb 8
Clint Rada Apr 14 Amanda 1
News Cruz supports Estes in competitive congressiona... Apr 14 Hillary got thumped 28
coparts buyers beware! they scam you (Oct '08) Apr 14 Crashdummy 180
News Republicans survive election scare, narrowly wi... Apr 12 SirPrize 5
News The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f... Apr 12 Denny CranesPlace 3
News The Latest: Kansas Democrat plans another run f... Apr 12 BuildTheWall 1
See all Wichita Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Wichita Forum Now

Wichita Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Wichita Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Wichita, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,841 • Total comments across all topics: 280,372,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC