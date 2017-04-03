Rocking M Media to acquire three Wichita stations
The company, which owns KWME , 92.7-FM , in Derby, has a deal to acquire two Connoisseur Media stations here - KIBB , 97.1-FM and KVWF , 100.5-FM , which are better known as Bob FM and Hank FM . "We're a big believer in what Envision does," says Rocking M president Christopher Miller .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Wichita Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 cases of measles confirmed in Toronto and Mis...
|Apr 1
|Pandemic
|2
|Travel trailer parking ordinances
|Mar 31
|Merlin
|1
|Do you have a drug problem? Do you have childre...
|Mar 30
|Topo Geego
|2
|Domestic abuse (Aug '16)
|Mar 22
|fearful
|23
|Wichita State sucks
|Mar 20
|Cats Fan
|1
|Illegal immigrants from Mexico, Guatemala charg...
|Mar 20
|spud
|9
|Bryan Wooten
|Mar 14
|Bryan Wooten is a...
|7
Find what you want!
Search Wichita Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC